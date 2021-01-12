Mumbai sizzles at over 35 degrees Celsius in year’s hottest January day

At 35.3 degrees Celsius, Mumbai marked the hottest day in January so far this year. The maximum temperature crossed last year’s highest maximum temperature in January of 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at Santacruz station of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was 5.1 degrees above normal. This was higher than Monday’s 34.5 degrees Celsius. Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.3 degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures, too, remained high on Tuesday, albeit slightly lower than Monday’s record high. Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius, a good 5.6 degrees above normal and 0.5 degrees below Monday’s temperature. At Colaba, the minimum temperature was 23.4 degrees Celsius, only 0.1 degree below Monday’s record and 5.4 degrees above normal.

“Usually, a cold wave in the state and city is because of the cold wind coming in from north India. This year, however, there is a change in wind patterns. Warm easterly winds from Telangana and Tamil Nadu are causing temperatures to rise,” said a senior official from IMD, western region.

Meanwhile, with days becoming hotter, pollution levels have dipped further. An overall air quality index (AQI) of 218 was measured on Tuesday. Although the air quality remains in the poor category, it has improved from Monday’s 256 and Sunday’s 301 (very poor).

The AQI was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Navi Mumbai recorded the poorest air of the 10 locations with an AQI of 319 (very poor). This was followed by Colaba with an AQI of 306, also very poor. At Bandra Kurla Complex, an AQI of 300 was measured.

“The air quality of Mumbai is in the poor category which is likely to further improve marginally by Wednesday. However, it may continue to remain in poor category and desired relief is not expected for the next three days due to calm wind and relatively colder conditions,” said a spokesperson from SAFAR.