Mumbai teen attacks BEST bus, autos with sword in broad daylight | Video

A teenager wielding a sword went on an attacking spree and pounced on a local bus, a water tanker, and several autorickshaws in Mumbai’s Bhandup area on Saturday. The boy has been detained by Mumbai police.(Screengrab from video posted on X by @Rajmajiofficial)

When the 16-year-old boy attacked the local BEST bus, there were passengers present inside it, PTI reported, citing a police official. The incident happened in Bhandup’s Miniland Society Tank Road in Mumbai.

The boy has been detained by the police.

Several videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In one of the videos, the boy is seen screaming in anger and attacking the windshield of a BEST bus repeatedly in the middle of a busy road as bystanders look on. In another video, he is seen damaging the windshields of several autorickshaws and a mini truck. Another video shows him attacking and damaging the windshield of a water tank, all in broad daylight.

HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The boy was allegedly upset after his uncle scolded him, which triggered the attack, the Free Press Journal reported. The reason why the uncle scolded the boy is not yet, however, a report by Lokmat Times says that the teen was upset because his uncle allegedly called him a “thief”.

While attacking the BEST bus, he also allegedly threatened the driver and prevented him from driving, the FPJ report said. The damage caused to the bus was reportedly worth ₹70,000.

Complaint filed

The BEST bus driver has filed a complaint against the teenager with the Bhandup police. A case has been registered against the minor under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, FPJ reported.

This was not the first time the boy had landed in trouble with the police. He has already faced three cases at the same police station last year.

A police officer told FPJ, "His father is also a criminal, and a few cases have already been filed against the minor in the past. There was a family dispute between him and his maternal uncle, and during an argument over that issue, his uncle scolded him. He had a sword at home, which he used in the incident. We will be sending him to a juvenile home."