Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Mumbai tenant booked for cheating landlady of 47 lakh under guise of property transfer

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 10:18 pm IST

The accused allegedly took ₹47.79 lakh from the victim in instalments from November 2024 till date, but failed to do any of the promised work

A 70-year-old widow in New Panvel was allegedly cheated of 47.79 lakh by her tenant and two of his family members under the pretext of helping her transfer property and regularise documents, Navi Mumbai Police said on Monday.

Taking advantage of the victim's age and loneliness, tenant Sachin More convinced her that he could help with legal and administrative formalities(PTI/Representational Image)
Taking advantage of the victim's age and loneliness, tenant Sachin More convinced her that he could help with legal and administrative formalities(PTI/Representational Image)

"Daughters of the victim live in Canada. Taking advantage of the victim's age and loneliness, tenant Sachin More convinced her that he could help with legal and administrative formalities concerning the property," a Khandeshwar police station official said.

More allegedly offered help to transfer the ownership of the flat into the name of one of her daughters, assist in updating civic council records, and also regularise an unauthorised shop owned by her late husband.

"The accused allegedly took 47.79 lakh from the victim in instalments from November 2024 till date, but failed to do any of the promised work. Despite multiple reminders and requests, the accused did not return the money nor give any explanation, following which she approached the police," the official said.

He said police registered an FIR against More, his daughter Lavanya, and his father Balkrishna More under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Nobody has been arrested so far.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
