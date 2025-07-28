Chandigarh: Zirakpur man loses 5.5L to overseas job fraud

A Mohali-based man allegedly duped a Zirakpur resident of ₹5.5 lakh under the pretext of arranging work permits for Italy and Hungary. A case was registered at Sector-17 Police Station under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act. (HT photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Gulshan Tyagi, resident of Phase 7, Mohali, claimed to be a licensed immigration consultant, but failed to provide any valid work visa or refund the money.

The complainant, Abhinav Dogra, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, who runs FA Education Centre in Mohali, stated that Tyagi allegedly introduced himself as a partner in multiple immigration consultancies located at SCO 85-86, Sector 17-D, Chandigarh, and TDI Centre, Kharar, portraying himself as a genuine and licensed consultant.

Dogra made multiple payments between January 2024 and August 2024, amounting to ₹5,50,000, through both UPI transfers and cash instalments.

However, despite repeated assurances, Tyagi neither arranged valid work permits nor returned the money.

A case was registered at the Sector-17 police station under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act against Gulshan Tyagi.

In a similar case, A 28-year-old man from Haryana was allegedly cheated of ₹1 lakh by a Chandigarh-based consultancy promising a lucrative security guard job in Dubai.

A case of visa fraud has been registered against the owner and others of Fast Move Education Centre, SCO No. 60-62, 4th Floor, Sector 17-C.

The complainant, Gaurav, a resident of Kurukshetra (Haryana), stated that he came across an online advertisement by the centre promising employment opportunities in Dubai.

The ad claimed direct company contacts and easy visa processing for security guard jobs in the Gulf country.

Gaurav contacted the centre through the given mobile number and later visited their Chandigarh office on August 20, 2023, where he met two representatives, Navjeet and Rohit.

They assured him that his Dubai visa and job placement would be arranged for ₹1 lakh.

However, even after several follow-ups, neither the promised job ticket nor valid visa documents were provided. Gaurav later discovered that the visa issued to him had already expired and was invalid. Repeated attempts to contact the accused yielded no results as they kept delaying the matter.

Based on the findings, the police registered an FIR under sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station, against the owner and others of Fast Move Education Centre.