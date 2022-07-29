Mumbai to close Covid jumbo centres as cases drop: Report

As Mumbai sees a drop in daily Covid cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has decided to shut down all Covid jumbo centers in the city. According to the civic body, all coronavirus patients will be treated at the four main civic-run hospitals and 16 suburban hospitals besides the Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier, after the first phase of the pandemic, three jumbo centers at NESCO Goregaon, Dahisar, and Kanjurmarg were closed. In the second phase, jumbo centers at Worli, BKC, Byculla, Mulund, and Malad are set to be closed. However, one jumbo Centre in Sion will be kept open in case there is a necessity.

On May 18, 2020 - two months after the first coronavirus cases were detected in the city - the BMC had set up its first Covid jumbo center at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Later, as the cases increased, a total of eight jumbo centers were set up across Mumbai.

Reportedly, even after the jumbo centers are shut down, around 11,165 beds will be available across hospitals in the city for Covid-19 patients. Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported 281 coronavirus cases and one death - taking the overall infection tally to 11,23,915. The total number of deaths in the city are 19,647. India's financial capital had buckled under the pressure when the second wave of Covid had hit its peak.

The daily addition to the tally has been less than 300 since July 16 and the number of cases detected during the day was a slight drop from the 283 recorded on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The recovery rate is 98 percent, the overall growth rate of cases between July 21 and 27 stood at 0.022 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 3,144 days, reported PTI citing civic data.

(With inputs from PTI)