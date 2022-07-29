India records 20,409 fresh Covid cases; active cases at 1.43 lakh

India on Friday recorded 20,409 new Covid cases - marginally lower than the day before, but remained in the 20,000 mark. The total number of cases so far in the country stands at 43, 979,730. On Thursday, India had seen an upward trend in the daily Covid-19 cases with 20,557 fresh infections in a day.

According to the union health ministry data, the active caseload in the country is 1,43,988 - accounting for 0.33 percent of cumulative cases. A total of 47 deaths have been reported in 24 hours. The total number of deaths in India is 5,26,258.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.48 percent.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200 crores - 2,03,60,46,307. In the last 24 hours, 38,63,960 people have been administered with the vaccine doses.

In the 12-14 age group, 3.88 crore people have gotten their first doses and 2.76 crores the second. Over 6.11 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.09 crore second doses. Over 5.02 crore precautionary doses have been given to people above 60, healthcare workers, and frontline workers, and over 3.42 crore to those between 18 and 59.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,98,761 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.