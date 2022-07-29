Covid: Only 12% in Punjab have got booster dose so far
: Amid concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the state has till now been able to administer the precautionary third dose only to a nearly 12% of the total eligible persons, mainly due to the growing lax attitude of people towards the virulent disease.
Till date, the state could administer a mere 10, 38,929 precautionary doses, which are nearly 12% percent of the total eligible persons due for the third dose, meant for the beneficiaries above the age of 18.
As per data available with the Punjab health department, around 2.27 crore beneficiaries above the age of 18 are eligible for the doses and as precautionary dose is given after a minimum six-month gap from the second booster dose, till date, the health officials claim that around 80 lakh beneficiaries are eligible for the precautionary dose.
Low response for the precautionary dose has become a cause of concern when the state is witnessing a surge in the cases, the daily count of which has doubled in the past ten days.
The daily addition of Covid-19 cases which were 212 on July 18 has increased to 576 on July 28.
The state has registered a rise in daily positivity rate that has jumped from around 3% to 4.19% during the period in these ten days.
State’s nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, said that one of the reasons for the low response to the precautionary dose was that people have been behaving as if Covid-19 never existed.
“Now, the department has planned to exhort people to administer the third dose. Special campaigns are being started to give a push to increase the numbers,” said the officer.
What has worried the health department, is the outcome that even after the announcement of the Union government to administer the precautionary dose free of cost from July 15, the response has not been enthusiastic.
“After July 15, the daily count of precautionary doses has increased from around 2,500 per day to around 20,000 per day but that is not enough as we were expecting it to be minimum 40,000 per day keeping in view the beneficiaries due for the third dose till date,” Bhaskar said.
Meanwhile, the figures of the health department reveal that after April 1, the state’s mortality rate has decreased with 66 deaths registered till date out of total 12,004 positive cases witnessed during the last 10 days at the rate of 0.5%.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
