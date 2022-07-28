India continues upward trend with 20,557 new Covid cases; 44 deaths in 24 hours

India on Thursday reported an upward trend in the daily Covid-19 cases with 20,557 fresh infections in the last 24 hours - taking the total tally to 43,959,321. The active caseload in the country is now over 1.46 lakh or 0.33 percent of cumulative cases.

According to the union health ministry data, the country also reported 44 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours. The total number of deaths formally recognized as Covid-related in India is over 5.26 lakh.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 200 crores.

In the 12-14 age group, 3.87 crore people have gotten their first doses and 2.74 crores the second. Over 6.10 crore people in the 15-18 age group have gotten their first doses and more than 5.08 crore second doses. Over 4.98 crore precautionary doses have been given to people above 60, healthcare workers, and frontline workers, and over 3.18 crore to those between 18 and 59.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi logged 1,066 fresh Covid-19 cases - the highest in nearly a month, with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent along with two fatalities, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate has been recorded in the national capital as above five percent for the fifth consecutive day.

Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had expressed concern over rising Covid cases in the state and had urged people to 'exercise caution and get both the vaccines against coronavirus as well as the precaution dose'.