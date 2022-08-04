Mumbai traffic to run slow on some routes due to VVIP visit

Mumbai traffic will run slow in some areas on Thursday due to some scheduled VVIP visits, the Mumbai Police informed on its Twitter handle."Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow," it said.

Following the update, irked Twitter users asked Mumbai Police about the VVIP visits and hose it becomes an inconvenience to the public. “When you say pre-scheduled, when exactly was it scheduled? Could you share the details? You do understand that half the city has already slept? What’s the use of tweeting at midnight? How can we plan other routes at this hour?" a user wrote.

Another user wrote, “What is the vvip traffic everyday on either highway? Causes so much inconvenience to common people. this has to stop, the metro work has already made life hell and every third day there is vip movement. Ridiculous." “What's new in this? It's a daily affair in Mumbai. It seems every Mumbaikar is a VVIP. So there is a daily VVIP movement, resulting in massive traffic jams every day,".

On Wednesday too, in a similar post regarding a pre-scheduled official visit, the Mumbai Police warned about slow traffic.“Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit, traffic is likely to be slow between Santacruz Airport, the WEH to Malabar Hill from 10:30am to 11:30am and Malabar Hill to Regal Circle from 12:30pm to 06:00pm," it said.

