Mumbai weather tomorrow: IMD forecasts heavy rain; Thane, Palghar also on alert

Mumbai is likely to witness another day of heavy monsoon showers on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. The rainfall is considered very likely, indicating a high probability of intense downpours through the day. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The rainfall is considered very likely, indicating a high probability of intense downpours through the day.

The forecast comes after relentless rain over the weekend disrupted normal life across the city, causing waterlogging, traffic snarls and transport disruptions. The IMD has said active monsoon conditions are expected to persist over the Konkan region, with Mumbai remaining under the influence of a vigorous monsoon spell.

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Thane, Palghar weather forecast Neighbouring Thane is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Monday. The IMD has classified the probability of such rainfall as very likely, raising the possibility of localised flooding, waterlogging and disruption to road transport in vulnerable areas.

In Palghar, the weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on July 6. While the district is not expected to witness the "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" mentioned in Sunday's forecast, intense showers are still considered very likely, with authorities expected to remain on alert for flooding and other rain-related incidents.

According to the IMD's impact-based forecast, heavy rainfall could lead to inundation of low-lying areas, traffic congestion, disruption to rail, road and air services, rough sea conditions along the coast, and localised interruptions to power and civic services. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, steer clear of vulnerable structures and monitor official weather updates.

Schools, colleges shut The civic administration has declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday in view of an 'orange alert' for heavy rain, officials said.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of students, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Sunday evening.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for the metropolis, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said while urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of treefall, which have killed three persons, including a schoolboy, since June 30.