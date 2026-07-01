Mumbai weather: IMD Red alert in city, adjoining areas as rain causes waterlogging in Andheri, Worli; Powai lake swells

Overnight and early morning showers intensified monsoon conditions across Maharashtra's Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, disrupting normal life in several low-lying areas.

A view of the Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

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The weather department has also forecast intense rain spells with lightning, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay cautious.

Civic disruption was reported across several parts of the city as relentless rain led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and tree fall incidents, while key water storage levels also saw a sharp dip.

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Here are top updates on Mumbai rains-

The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts till noon and then extended it till at least 7 pm, warning of intense rainfall in isolated areas. Raigad and Ratnagiri also were later placed under red alert, while Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Palghar remained under orange alert. Several areas in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai reported waterlogging, including stretches in Worli and parts of Navi Mumbai, after heavy rainfall lashed Maharashtra, according to visuals shared by ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, multiple parts of Mumbai received over 100 mm of rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in Andheri subway and other low-lying areas, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Powai Lake began overflowing around 5.30 am on Wednesday. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and supplies water for industrial use.

A major tree fall on Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri disrupted traffic, with fire tenders and BMC teams deploying mechanised equipment to clear the obstruction.

Heavy rainfall also led to a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East, causing delays for commuters during peak movement hours.

Meanwhile, the city’s seven reservoirs stood at 7.18% of total capacity at 6 am on Wednesday, sharply lower compared to 41.17% on July 1, 2025, raising concerns over water availability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, multiple parts of Mumbai received over 100 mm of rainfall, resulting in waterlogging in Andheri subway and other low-lying areas, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Powai Lake began overflowing around 5.30 am on Wednesday. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and supplies water for industrial use.

A major tree fall on Swami Vivekananda (SV) Road in Andheri disrupted traffic, with fire tenders and BMC teams deploying mechanised equipment to clear the obstruction.

Heavy rainfall also led to a massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway in Santacruz East, causing delays for commuters during peak movement hours.

Meanwhile, the city’s seven reservoirs stood at 7.18% of total capacity at 6 am on Wednesday, sharply lower compared to 41.17% on July 1, 2025, raising concerns over water availability. {{/usCountry}}

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(With inputs from PTI)

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