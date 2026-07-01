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Mumbai weather: IMD Red alert in city, adjoining areas as rain causes waterlogging in Andheri, Worli; Powai lake swells

The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of heavy rain, for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts till Wednesday evening.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 04:59 PM IST
Edited by Anagha Deshpande
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Overnight and early morning showers intensified monsoon conditions across Maharashtra's Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, disrupting normal life in several low-lying areas.

A view of the Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)
A view of the Marine Drive amid rainfall, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The weather department has also forecast intense rain spells with lightning, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay cautious.

Civic disruption was reported across several parts of the city as relentless rain led to waterlogging, traffic congestion and tree fall incidents, while key water storage levels also saw a sharp dip.

Also Read: ‘Mumbai can't continue to suffer’: HC asks BMC to ensure no manhole deaths this monsoon

Here are top updates on Mumbai rains-

  1. The IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts till noon and then extended it till at least 7 pm, warning of intense rainfall in isolated areas. Raigad and Ratnagiri also were later placed under red alert, while Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur Palghar remained under orange alert.
  2. Several areas in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai reported waterlogging, including stretches in Worli and parts of Navi Mumbai, after heavy rainfall lashed Maharashtra, according to visuals shared by ANI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Where is monsoon and when is it coming to Delhi? IMD shares status | Check forecast

 
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