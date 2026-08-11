Mumbai weather today: Rain lashes parts of city, SpiceJet issues advisory | Check forecast

Parts of Mumbai received heavy rain in early hours of Tuesday, leading to SpiceJet airline issuing an advisory. The airline warned the passengers scheduled to fly today of possible impact on flight timetable and urged them to plan accordingly.

Vehicles move through heavy monsoon rain on a busy roadway , in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, Aug 05, 2026. (HT Photo/File)

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In a post on its official X account at 6.32 am, SpiceJet said, "Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected."

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The airline urged passengers traveling to or from Mumbai to check the status of their flights on its official flight-status platform for the latest information spicejet.com/#status.

WATCH: Mumbai receives morning showers

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Mumbai weather today

{{^usCountry}} Some parts of the city received light rainfall, while others remained overcast, news agency PTI reported. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowcast, Santacruz, Colaba, Worli, Chembur, Mulund, Borivali, Powai and Navi Mumbai are expected to receive light to moderate rain today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some parts of the city received light rainfall, while others remained overcast, news agency PTI reported. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) nowcast, Santacruz, Colaba, Worli, Chembur, Mulund, Borivali, Powai and Navi Mumbai are expected to receive light to moderate rain today. {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai weather: 7-day rain forecast

The Met department predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain over the next week. According to the IMD forecast, Santacruz, Colaba, Borivali, Powai, Chembur, Mulund and Worli are expected to receive light showers between August 11 and 17. Navi Mumbai is likely to receive moderate rain.

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Mumbai has witnessed spells of heavy rainfall in recent weeks, disrupting air traffic and affecting operations at the city’s airport. Poor weather conditions have previously led to flight delays and diversions, including flights being rerouted from Mumbai.

The monsoon rains have also caused waterlogging and disrupted road and other transport services across parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts during periods of intense rainfall.

As weather conditions may continue to affect flight operations, passengers are advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to Mumbai airport.