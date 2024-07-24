Mumbai: Woman booked for using fake documents to travel to Pakistan

Thane Police filed a case against a 23-year-old woman, who allegedly used fake documents to obtain a passport to travel to Pakistan. The woman travelled to Pakistan along with her daughter after she got a fake passport and visa made based on fabricated documents.

Additionally, the Vartak Nagar Police has also registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and other sections against the woman and an unknown person who helped her prepare the forged documents.

The main accused in the case has been identified as Nagma Noor Maqsood Ali, aka Sanam Khan, said police.

Khan had obtained a fake Aadhar card, a PAN card, and the birth certificate of her minor daughter. These documents were used by the accused in the passport application, as per an official of the Vartak Nagar Police station.

Based on the documents, Sanam Khan obtained her passport and visa and travelled to Pakistan. The woman had stayed in Pakistan for one and a half months before returning to India.

Further, the police stated that the crime took place between May 2023 and 2024. Khan has been taken into custody and the case is being further investigated.

Khan had claimed that she had changed her name, which was gazetted. However, the police, the accused has not presented any documents regarding her name change before the police.

The woman's husband has been identified as Maqsood Ali, based on his previous name. However, due to the lack of information about Maqsood, the police have been interrogating Khan.

In her preliminary statement given to the Thane Police, Sanam Khan stated that she had become friends with a person on the social media platform Instagram, after which she went to Pakistan to meet him.

The police are also investigating the relationship between the accused and the man in Pakistan.