Mumbai woman killed, husband injured by falling rocks during tour in Himachal's Mandi

A woman was killed, while her husband and driver were injured on Sunday when boulders fell from a mountain onto a taxi in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The woman was killed by the impact of the rocks. (Representative Image)

The incident happened on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway near 4 Mile, Mandi, PTI reported.

The taxi was carrying a family of tourists, who had come for a vacation from Mumbai.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mandi, Sagar Chand, who confirmed the details of the tragic event, the incident resulted in the death of a woman, identified as Priya, while her husband and the driver sustained injuries.

Priya, the victim of the falling boulders, died at the scene due to the impact of the rocks, while her husband and the driver were injured.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. The driver has been referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

In another unrelated incident, one woman was killed, and four others were injured when a speeding tempo ran over five pedestrians in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, on Friday.

"A speeding tempo ran over five people in Chirag Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, leaving one woman dead and injuring four others. The injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The tempo driver Uttam Baban Kharat has been detained by the police and the tempo has been seized," ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.

The deceased woman has been identified as 35-year-old Preeti Ritesh Patel, a resident of Ghatkopar West.

The injured have been identified as 23-year-old Reshma Sheikh, 27-year-old Marufa Sheikh, 38-year-old Tofa Uzhar Sheikh, and 28-year-old Moharam Ali Abdul Rahim Sheikh.

According to the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the tempo was coming from Narayan Nagar with cold drinks at around 6.30 pm and was travelling at high speed. The tempo driver lost control of the steering wheel and hit the pedestrians passing by.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused was caught by the public and handed over to the Ghatkopar police.