Concert in Mumbai's Worli ends in tragedy as audience member dies, another falls ill

A medical emergency at a concert in Mumbai's Worli led to a 28-year-old attendee's death. The audience member collapsed midway through the live music and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. In a separate incident during the same concert, a 31-year-old woman also fell during the concert, thus needing urgent medical attention.

Police said they are examining the footage recorded by CCTV cameras at the event and other electronic devices.(HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mumbai Police said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered on Saturday at the Tardeo Police Station “regarding the death of a 28-year-old male, who was brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital".

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had attended a concert held in the NSCI Dome Worli,” ANI cited the police as saying.

The man “reportedly experienced a medical emergency”, the cops said, adding that he was transported by an ambulance from the concert venue to the Breach Candy hospital, where he was declared well.

The woman, after she complained of feeling ill, was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for medical treatment.

Police examining CCTV footage, electronic devices

Police said they are examining the footage recorded by CCTV cameras at the event and other electronic devices. They further said that no drug substance use was revealed during the preliminary investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “As per the inquiry and stated by her, she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks during that time,” the cops said regarding the woman, saying she had been given the necessary medical attention and is currently in a stable condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As per the inquiry and stated by her, she had consumed alcohol and energy drinks during that time,” the cops said regarding the woman, saying she had been given the necessary medical attention and is currently in a stable condition. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The incident comes months after two college students died in Mumbai at a concert. However, the two students had reportedly consumed the popular party drug ‘ecstasy’ at the concert, which was held at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. A third student was also hospitalised. Following the incident, the drug peddler who supplied the three students with the drug was arrested, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes months after two college students died in Mumbai at a concert. However, the two students had reportedly consumed the popular party drug ‘ecstasy’ at the concert, which was held at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. A third student was also hospitalised. Following the incident, the drug peddler who supplied the three students with the drug was arrested, according to an earlier HT report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The students, who were in the crowd during the concert, held in April earlier this year, experienced difficulty breathing and collapsed later due to dizziness, and were rushed to the hospital by a friend of theirs. A third person who had attended the show with them also experienced dizziness and convulsions in the limbs. While two of them died during treatment, the third was critical but survived. Since then, a total of six people have been taken into police custody, with the organisers also being questioned over inadequate inspection for narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The students, who were in the crowd during the concert, held in April earlier this year, experienced difficulty breathing and collapsed later due to dizziness, and were rushed to the hospital by a friend of theirs. A third person who had attended the show with them also experienced dizziness and convulsions in the limbs. While two of them died during treatment, the third was critical but survived. Since then, a total of six people have been taken into police custody, with the organisers also being questioned over inadequate inspection for narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON