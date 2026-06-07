...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Concert in Mumbai's Worli ends in tragedy as audience member dies, another falls ill

The Mumbai Police said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered on Saturday at the Tardeo Police Station “regarding the death of a 28-year-old male."

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 09:34 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

A medical emergency at a concert in Mumbai's Worli led to a 28-year-old attendee's death. The audience member collapsed midway through the live music and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later declared dead, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. In a separate incident during the same concert, a 31-year-old woman also fell during the concert, thus needing urgent medical attention.

Police said they are examining the footage recorded by CCTV cameras at the event and other electronic devices.(HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

Mumbai Police said an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered on Saturday at the Tardeo Police Station “regarding the death of a 28-year-old male, who was brought dead to the Breach Candy hospital".

“Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the deceased had attended a concert held in the NSCI Dome Worli,” ANI cited the police as saying.

The man “reportedly experienced a medical emergency”, the cops said, adding that he was transported by an ambulance from the concert venue to the Breach Candy hospital, where he was declared well.

The woman, after she complained of feeling ill, was shifted to Jaslok Hospital for medical treatment.

Police examining CCTV footage, electronic devices

Police said they are examining the footage recorded by CCTV cameras at the event and other electronic devices. They further said that no drug substance use was revealed during the preliminary investigation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

mumbai worli concert
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Concert in Mumbai's Worli ends in tragedy as audience member dies, another falls ill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.