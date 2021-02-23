Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643, Maha witnesses spike
- Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday.
Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 643 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a decline in caseload for second consecutive day, according to state health department. On Monday, the city had recorded 761 cases, down from 921 a day before. The number of total cases in the city now stands at 320,532.
Mumbai also recorded eight deaths on Tuesday, marking a departure from the zero deaths recorded on Monday. With Tuesday's toll, Mumbai’s death toll reached 11,454.
However, unlike Mumbai, Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday. The state recorded 6,218 new cases of Covid-19, recording a little over 1,000 cases more than the 5,210 cases it had reported on Monday. The state has carried out a total of 15,860,912 Covid-19 tests till date, according to state health department.
Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in the number of cases since February 10. In terms of covid-19 fatalities, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country; until February 22 Maharashtra accounts for 53,113 or 36.8% of the total 144,329 deaths recorded in India.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned the people of Mumbai that cases will be filed against those breaking home quarantine rules. The BMC had announced the creation of containment zones in buildings with over five Covid-19 cases. Authorities have also been asking citizens to abide by Covid-19 precautions. Many states have made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra to carry negative test certificates, owing to the continued spike in cases in the state.
