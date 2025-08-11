Mumbai's kabutarkhana row deepens: Jain monk warns of fast from August 13

Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay has warned of launching an indefinite hunger strike from August 13 against the decision to shut down Dadar Kabutarkhana to stop people from feeding pigeons. He asserted the community would not abide by court orders on the issue if it went against their religious practices. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has covered the Dadar Kabutarkhana area following court orders.(ANI)

The Jain community is peaceful but, if needed, it will take up arms for religion, he had said on Sunday. Maharashtra skill development minister Manga Prabhat Lodha, who has been supportive of efforts to save kabutarkhanas (pigeon shelter or feeding stations), however, distanced himself from Vijay's comments.

On August 6, a large number of protesters removed the tarpaulin cover put up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the Dadar Kabutarkhana to discourage the practice of feeding grains to pigeons and also clashed with police.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Vijay said, "We will follow the path of satyagraha and hunger strike. The Jain community is peaceful but, if needed, will take up arms for our religion. If any decision goes against our faith, we will not accept even the court's order."

He claimed more than 10 lakh Jains from all over the country will take part in the protest.

"The ban targets Jain traditions. The move is politically motivated with elections in mind. From ants to elephants, no living being should die (from hunger), that is what our religion teaches. Why is Jainism being targeted? Show how many people die after consuming liquor and chicken," the monk further said.

Queried by reporters about Vijay's comments, Lodha said, "I do not agree with his statement. I have spoken twice on this matter and I am fulfilling my role. I will not comment further."

The BMC on Sunday once again covered Dadar Kabutarkhana with plastic sheets. It repaired the damaged bamboo cladding at the spot before putting silver coloured plastic sheets on the pigeon feeding area, located on the west side of Dadar station, the officials said.

To avoid any law and order issue and prevent people from feeding the birds, security at the site has been stepped up and the civic body also deployed its marshals at the kabutarkhana, they said.

The BMC's decision to ban public feeding of pigeons in view of health hazards associated with the practice and close kabutarkhanas has led to a controversy.

People who feed pigeons have challenged the civic body's decision in the Bombay High Court.

On August 7, the HC said it had not passed any order directing the closure of kabutarkhanas in the city, but only refrained from staying the closure order of the municipal corporation.

A committee of experts can study whether the old kabutarkhanas in the city should continue, but "human life is of paramount importance", it had said.

The HC was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by people who feed pigeons challenging the civic body's decision to ban such feeding and close kabutarkhanas.