'IED will detonate at…': Gurugram civic body office receives bomb threat email, evacuated

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office in Sector 34 on Thursday morning received a bomb threat mail, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises, MCG officials told HT.

MCG officials told HT that the bomb threat was received at 11:38am. (File photo)

MCG officials told HT that the bomb threat was received at 11:38am. Following the threat, the officials evacuated the building and began sanitisation of the premises as part of standard operating procedures.

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Officials said the email was received by senior authorities and warned that an improvised explosive device (IED) would be detonated at the MCG office at 1:11pm.

The building also houses the regional office of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Gurugram Mayor’s office.

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Satyabir Singh Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG, said the premises were fully evacuated immediately on receipt of the email. “Around 800-900 officials and staff members were present in the building at the time,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police said that the sanitisation exercise has been carried out after the threat. He added an investigation has been launched to identify the sender of the email. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sandeep Turan, PRO, Gurugram Police said that the sanitisation exercise has been carried out after the threat. He added an investigation has been launched to identify the sender of the email. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, HT earlier reported that a similar hoax bomb threat was sent at the MCG and Mayor office on June 4.