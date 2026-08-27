Ludhiana: Bomb threat email to MC turns out to be hoax

Ludhiana Police, bomb disposal teams searched the headquarters and zonal offices of the municipal corporation. (HT File)

A fresh bomb threat email to the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation prompted searches of its headquarters and zonal offices on Wednesday, but the threat was found to be a hoax after bomb disposal personnel and dog squads found no suspicious object on the premises, officials said.

The email, sent to the MC’s official address, claimed that the civic body office would be targeted at 1.11 pm. It also contained references to banned terrorist outfits and provocative remarks concerning Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, besides mentioning an alleged threat in Bathinda on September 5.

The message reportedly glorified Dilawar Singh Babbar, who was involved in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and called for his photographs to be displayed in government offices.

It also referred to the so-called “Khalistan National Army” and “Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada)”, besides several names that investigators suspect could be fabricated.

Following the email, police teams, bomb disposal personnel and dog squads searched the MC headquarters and zonal offices as a precautionary measure. No suspicious object was found during the searches, officials said.

The cybercrime wing has begun analysing the technical details of the email, including its server trail, VPN usage and IP address, to trace its source.

Investigators are examining whether the message originated abroad or was sent locally with the intention of creating panic.

The MC has received eight bomb threats since January 2026.

Officials said the authenticity of the threat had been ruled out during the searches, while the identity and location of the sender would be established through the ongoing technical investigation.