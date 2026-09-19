Bittu claims attack on his cavalcade in Batala

Former Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that his convoy was attacked by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers near Ghaseetpur village, close to Batala, while he was travelling from Amritsar to Pathankot to attend the launch of ‘Punjab Nasha Mukti Yatra’ being taken out by the saffron party across Punjab. Bittu further claimed that the attack was executed under the guise of organising a langar (community kitchen) along the road. (HT)

According to Bittu, AAP workers were protesting against him as his cavalcade approached an office belonging to Joban Randhawa, AAP’s in-charge for the Fatehgarh Churian assembly constituency. He alleged that a crowd gathered along the highway near Ghaseetpura station surrounded his vehicles, hurled eggs and tomatoes, and smashed the glass windows of his convoy cars.

He further claimed that the attack was executed under the guise of organising a langar (community kitchen) along the road.

Security personnel assigned to the leader — who is protected under Z-plus security cover — immediately halted the convoy and rushed him inside a nearby residential house to ensure his safety. Bittu stated that he was forced to seek shelter inside the house as some individuals in the protesting crowd were allegedly armed.

Following the incident, his security team apprehended three suspects at the spot and handed them over to local police authorities.

Bittu said he had formally briefed Union home minister Amit Shah and the Punjab director general of police (DGP) regarding the breach and requested immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

In a statement issued later, Bittu said he had pardoned all three persons apprehended by his security team in connection with the alleged attack on his cavalcade.