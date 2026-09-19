PMC sets up dedicated cells for HCMTR, Inner Ring Road projects

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up dedicated execution cells for the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) and the proposed Pune Inner Ring Road to expedite work on the two major transport projects. Transport planner Nikhil Mijar will work with infrastructure and construction teams led by executive engineer Surendra Karpe. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram issued an order on September 11 to form the dedicated cells. As per the order, project department head Dinkar Gojare will oversee the HCMTR, while road department head Rajesh Bankar will handle the Inner Ring Road project.

More than 35 engineers, deputy commissioners and technical staff from various departments have been assigned to the cells to handle planning, land acquisition, financial management and project execution.

“Officials assigned to the cells will give priority to the two projects while continuing to handle their regular departmental responsibilities,” Bankar said.

The teams will function under the overall supervision of city engineer Aniruddh Pawaskar, with responsibilities divided among specialised teams to coordinate different aspects of the projects.

The PMC has also created a dedicated land acquisition cell headed by deputy commissioner Nikhil More. It will focus on negotiations with landowners and communication with affected parties, besides handling mechanisms such as Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and additional Floor Space Index (FSI).

Another team will handle transport planning and utility shifting. Transport planner Nikhil Mijar will work with infrastructure and construction teams led by executive engineer Surendra Karpe. Their responsibilities include mapping underground utilities, conducting traffic surveys and planning construction in phases.