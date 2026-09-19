10 kg heroin seized, one held in cross-border drug smuggling module

: Counter intelligence team (CI) has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of one key operative and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday. The arrested accused has been identified as Sehajpreet Singh of Jathaul, Amritsar. (HT)

The arrested accused has been identified as Sehajpreet Singh of Jathaul, Amritsar.

The development came two days after CI Amritsar foiled a cross-border smuggling module with the arrest of four individuals from whom 27 kg heroin and one sophisticated foreign-made .30 bore PX5 pistol along with three cartridges were recovered.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed the accused was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler and was receiving heroin consignments for further supply as directed.

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar received specific information that an individual identified as Sehajpreet Singh received a huge consignment of heroin via drone near his residence and was planning to deliver this consignment to some other party. Acting swiftly on this input, police teams raided the suspect’s residence, and 10 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession during the search, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages in the case to identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider cross-border narcotics smuggling network.

In this regard, a case FIR No 59 dated September 17, 2026 under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS Act), has been registered at State Special Operation Cell, added officials.