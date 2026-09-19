Haryana: Brain-dead worker gives new lease of life to four

A 40-year-old migrant worker from Bihar gave a new lease of life to four patients through organ donation at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), officials said on Thursday. His family, which had come to Rohtak for work, consented to organ donation. (HT)

Identified as Munna Das, the worker sustained serious injuries after being hit by a motorcycle on September 12 and was admitted to the Trauma ICU at PGIMS Rohtak. He was declared brain dead on September 17 following severe head injuries, officials said.

His family, which had come to Rohtak for work, consented to organ donation.

According to PGIMS authorities, the allocation of organs was coordinated with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO-North), and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Haryana.

One kidney was allocated to PGIMS Rohtak, while the other was sent to the Army Hospital in Chandimandir, Panchkula. The liver and heart were allocated to hospitals in Delhi.

Vice-chancellor of PGIMS Dr HK Aggarwal said, “While one family has suffered an irreparable loss, its decision has brought hope to four other families.”

To facilitate the transportation of the organs, a green corridor was operationalised between Rohtak and Delhi. A helicopter from the Army Hospital, Chandimandir, landed at the Baba Mastnath helipad at Asthal Bohar to airlift one of the organs, while around 300 police personnel from Rohtak, Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh, and Delhi were deployed along the route.

PGIMS registrar Dr Roop Singh said the institution will ensure that the donor’s body was transported back to his native village with due respect.

Donor heart transported 95 km from Haryana to Delhi in 63 minutes

Donor’s heart was transported from Rohtak to Delhi through a 95-km inter-state green corridor in 63 minutes on Thursday for an emergency transplant at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

The corridor was coordinated by the Haryana and Delhi police to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the ambulance carrying the organ across the two states.

“Executing an inter-state green corridor across a 95-km route requires extraordinary synchronisation between law enforcement authorities and medical teams,” said Naveen Sharma, vice president and facility director, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.