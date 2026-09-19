Firefighter sees smoke, alerts PMPML driver; pax safely evacuated

A major mishap was averted at Shivajinagar Chowk on Friday after a firefighter from Kasba fire station spotted smoke emanating from the rear of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus and alerted the driver in time. Suresh Pawar, a firefighter attached to Kasba fire station, was returning home (Kalewadi) on his two-wheeler after completing his night shift when he saw smoke originating from the rear of the bus travelling from Pune railway station to Nigdi. As per the information shared by the Pune fire brigade department, the incident occurred at around 7.15 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“I noticed a large amount of smoke being emitted from the rear of the bus and immediately realised that the situation could become serious. I alerted the driver and ensured that the bus was stopped and the passengers were moved to safety. As firefighters, our priority is always to protect lives and I am glad that timely action helped prevent a major accident,” Pawar said.

As per the information shared by the Pune fire brigade department, the incident occurred at around 7.15 am when Pawar immediately alerted the bus driver and asked him to stop the vehicle before informing the fire brigade control room. By the time a fire tender from Kasba fire station reached the spot, the driver, conductor and Pawar had ensured that all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. The firefighters then sprayed water jets to douse the fire, and brought the situation under control preventing the blaze from spreading further.

A statement issued by the PMPML administration read, “No passenger was injured in the incident and all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus.” The transport undertaking appreciated the prompt response of its staff and the firefighters.