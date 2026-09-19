11 PG hostels in Pune sealed for lacking fire safety systems

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) fire brigade on Friday sealed 11 paying guest (PG) hostels in Lohegaon and Nimbalkar Nagar after finding that the premises did not have permanent or temporary fire-fighting systems; officials said. During Friday’s inspections, fire brigade officials also interacted with students staying at the PG hostels. Some students told the officials that their colleges had referred them to these accommodations. (HT PHOTO)

The action comes a day after Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram ordered a citywide fire-safety audit of coaching classes, study centres, PG hostels and hospitals following a series of fire incidents reported in Delhi and other cities.

Fire brigade officials inspected around 11 PG hostels in the aforementioned areas on Friday, and found several three to four-storeyed buildings accommodating more than 100 students without any fire-safety norms. Besides the absence of fire-fighting systems, owners of these premises failed to produce documents including tax records, drainage NOC (no-objection certificate), fire NOC, structural audit report, water NOC and building permission; officials said.

The inspections are part of a wider drive ordered by Ram to check fire-safety compliance at establishments across the city. The PMC had on Thursday said that the first phase will cover hospitals, hostels, study centres and coaching classes; with larger establishments including high-rise buildings and private companies to be covered subsequently. The fire brigade has been asked to submit a report on the audits within 10 days.

“The PMC has decided to vehemently target all illegal PG hostels and coaching classes. Today, we have sealed 11 such places. The purpose is to ensure fire-safety, structural strength, and rule compliance. From tomorrow, action will be carried out more aggressively in the entire city,” Ram said.

“This is part of the campaign I have ordered to strengthen Pune’s fire-fighting mechanism. The fire department will check fire-fighting systems in hostels, libraries, hospitals and other premises in the next few days and act wherever there is a lack of compliance. We have also urged all establishments to get the fire audit done,” Ram further said.

PMC chief fire officer Ganesh Sonune, who has recently taken charge, said, “Strict action will be taken against establishments that fail to comply with fire-safety requirements. The municipal commissioner has also directed officials to register FIRs against owners of unauthorised establishments and those that fail to follow fire-safety norms”.

According to Sonune, establishments are required to undergo mandatory fire audits through authorised agencies and submit the necessary forms twice a year (January and July) confirming compliance. Subsequently, officials verify whether or not these audits have been carried out and whether or not the required fire-safety systems are functional.

During Friday’s inspections, fire brigade officials also interacted with students staying at the PG hostels. Some students told the officials that their colleges had referred them to these accommodations. The civic administration has warned that colleges found referring students to unauthorised or unsafe premises could face action, including criminal cases. Property owners operating PG hostels without the required permissions and safety measures will also face action from civic authorities.

Somnath Banker, head of the PMC anti-encroachment department, said that the action against such PG hostels will be expanded after the Ganesh festival. “We have also decided to take on illegal PG hostels across the city. After the Ganesh festival, we will take action in Lohegaon, Kharadi and Wagholi, where a large number of colleges are located,” Banker said.

With more than 25 universities, and a large number of coaching classes, there are over 3,500 registered and unregistered PG hostels and co-living spaces across Pune. The fire brigade, building permission department and anti-encroachment department have begun coordinated action against unauthorised PG hostels. Officials said that the absence of fire-safety systems in densely-occupied, multi-storeyed premises could pose a serious risk to students and result in the loss of life and property in case of a fire.