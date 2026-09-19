Construction of the 2,100-metre-long cable-stayed bridge over the Ganga, being built as part of the second phase of Prayagraj’s Ring Road project, is likely to remain suspended for another month due to the impact of flooding. Ring Road bridge work likely to remain suspended till Oct-end

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) halted construction on July 10 after rising water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna disrupted work. Although the water level has receded, officials are waiting for the flood-affected areas around the construction site to dry up before deciding when to resume work, officials said.

The NHAI is expected to assess the situation after October 20, following which a decision on restarting construction will be taken. The suspension is likely to put additional pressure on the project’s construction schedule.

At 4 pm on Thursday, the Ganga, while maintaining a receding trend, was flowing at 80.85 metres at Phaphamau, 3.885 metres below the danger mark of 84.734 metres. Meanwhile, the water level at Chhatnag was 79.17 metres and at Buxi Bandh was 79.87 metres.

The bridge is part of a 3,100-metre-long structure being built between Nibhi Kala-Chhatanag and Saraswati Hi-Tech City under the second phase of the Ring Road project. The portion spanning the Ganga comprises a 2,100-metre cable-stayed bridge supported by 30 pillars.

The installation of the superstructure on these 30 pillars was scheduled to begin in the last week of July. However, work was halted on July 10 due to the rise in river levels. Meanwhile, the installation of the superstructure on the remaining 50 pillars is progressing at a faster pace.

To meet the project’s December 2027 completion deadline, the superstructure for the 30 pillars is being fabricated near Saraswati Hi-Tech City. A 100-metre temporary steel bridge was constructed across the Ganga to facilitate the placement of the superstructure on the pillars.

“Water levels around the temporary steel bridge have not receded sufficiently, and the area remains heavily marshy. We are waiting for the ground to dry up before resuming work,” said SP Soni, an NHAI contractor.

He added that the installation of the superstructure is expected to resume in the last week of October, subject to a fresh assessment of site conditions.