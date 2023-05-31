Mural in new Parliament with Akhand Bharat overtones upsets Nepal’s politicians

A mural in the new Parliament building that depicts ancient sites such as Lumbini and Kapilvastu has kicked off a storm of protests in Nepal, ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to India on Wednesday.

The mural, which the designers of the new parliament complex say portrays the influence of ancient Indian thought, has been referred to by some Indian politicians as a representation of ‘Akhand Bharat’, or unified India, that includes parts of several neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Nepal’s political leaders urged Dahal, also known as “Prachanda”, to raise the matter with Indian officials and seek the removal of the mural.

Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli was among the leaders who raised the issue on Tuesday.

“That is not fair,” Oli, the leader of the main opposition CPN-UML party, was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post. “If a country like India that sees itself as an ancient and strong country and as a model of democracy puts Nepali territories in its map and hangs the map in Parliament, it cannot be called fair,” he said at his party’s headquarters.

Oli added, “The prime minister is going to India tomorrow. He should ask them to remove the mural. [Dahal has] to talk to the Indian government to correct that mistake. There is no point in visiting India if you can’t do that.”

Dahal assured his party’s lawmakers he will ask Indian officials about the mural. He gave the assurance after some lawmakers took exception to the mural during a parliamentary party meeting held to discuss the visit to India.

Sacred Sites For Buddhists

Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, is a sacred pilgrimage site for Buddhists. Kapilvastu, an ancient city that was the capital of the Shakya rulers, was the childhood home of Buddha.

The mural in the new Parliament building was referred to as a depiction of Akhand Bharat in tweets posted by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and Lok Sabha BJP member Manoj Kotak.

National Gallery of Modern Art director general Adwaita Gadanayak, who played a role in selecting artworks displayed in the new building, told the media that the mural depicts the influence of Indian thought in ancient times in areas ranging from present day Afghanistan to southeastern Asia.

Testy Issue

The government headed by Oli triggered a border row in 2020 after it published a new political map of Nepal that showed Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh—all controlled by India—as part of Nepalese territory. The map was issued after India built a new road to the strategic region on the border with China.

The row impacted bilateral relations for several months and ties were restored to an even keel after visits to Kathmandu by several senior Indian officials.