Murder accused held after 25 years: Police

A 64-year-old man was arrested from Maharashtra on Wednesday in connection with a 25-year-old murder case, Kalaburagi district police said.

Karimsab Nanna was arrested from Akkalakot in Solapur district of Maharashtra as part of a special drive to clear pending cases in the district, Kalaburagi superintendent of police Isha Pant said. A special team was formed to look into pending cases in the district.

After an investigation, the man was tracked down to Maharashtra. “The crime took place in 1997, and he has been missing since then,” said Pant.

In 1997, Dattappa Doddamani, who was the president of Hadagil Gram Panchayat, had won local elections, however, the polls had resulted in a rivalry between two groups. Following this, a businessman from Maharashtra ordered his killing. A gang of 13 people, including contract killers from Karnataka and Maharashtra, were later dispatched to the village.

“A person who had enmity gave a supari (contract for killing). Karim was part of the gang. They hacked Doddamani to death and fled from the location. Following that police were able to arrest the 12 men involved in the murder but Karim managed to escape,” she said.

The officer said as part of a relook into the cold cases in the district, a special team was formed to look into an absconding person. “This case was of particular interest since several warrants in his name had gone unanswered. Last week, after receiving information that he was going to Akkalakote from Solapur in Maharashtra, police arrested him and took him into custody,” said Pant.

According to the officer, after 25 years the trial of the accused will begin the case. “We have sought a report on the status 12 men already arrested in the case. Whatever the status of that is, Karim’s trial will begin fresh in the coming months,” said Pant.