Muslim family in Lucknow has been organising Ramleela for 3 generations

A Muslim family in Lucknow has been organising Ramleela for three generations in the city’s Bakshi Ka Talab area. Spreading a message of communal harmony, this Ramleela was started back in 1972. Both Hindus and Muslims participate in the play and portray various roles such as Lord Ram, Ravan and Lakshman among others.

Mohd Sabir Khan, who is the director of the play, has been participating in the play since it was first started.

“This Ramleela was started in 1972 and since then, both Hindus and Muslims have been a part of it. I started working on it when I was 13-years-old and since then, I have been a part of it,” Khan said.

Khan, his two sons, and a grandson participate in the play with much zeal every year.

Calling for unity between Hindus and Muslims, Khan said, “God did not divide people as Hindus and Muslims. We are all one, as brothers. Above all, we are human beings.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:02 IST