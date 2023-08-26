Muslim kid from viral video hugged by classmate; ‘Tying a rakhi…’ says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a video in which the Muslim kid who was thrashed by his classmates in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was seen hugging one among them. Captioning the post Yadav wrote on X, “Hugging children is a positive message because true India will survive only by teaching the lesson of love.” SP leader Akhilesh Yadav(HT File)

Akhilesh said people who helped in reconciling should also get the teacher tie a rakhi to the father of the kid. “Now taking a step ahead of this, those who reconcile should also tie rakhi to the child's father with that teacher because the real root of the problem is not the estrangement between the children, but the hatred created by the propaganda in the heart of that teacher,” said Yadav.

“I hope she repents with a big heart and with lifelong atonement, she also resolves that she will now give the message of love to the children and will not only keep those inhuman-antisocial thoughts and elements away from her forever, but also raise her voice against them… A teacher can build a culture as well as destroy it. A true teacher corrects not only the mistakes of others but also his own mistakes,” Akhilesh added.

In a viral video, a teacher of Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School was seen apparently encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim boy. The teacher on Saturday was booked after the video led to a massive political controversy.

On the basis of the complaint by the boy's family, Tripta tyagi, the teacher, has been booked under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences. The teacher said she is handicapped and can't get up and that's why she got another children to beat up the Muslim kid, but there was no communal angle in it.

