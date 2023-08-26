News / India News / Muslim kid from viral video hugged by classmate; ‘Tying a rakhi…’ says Akhilesh

Muslim kid from viral video hugged by classmate; ‘Tying a rakhi…’ says Akhilesh

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2023 10:05 PM IST

Akhilesh said that people who helped in reconciling should also make the teacher tie rakhi to the father of the Muslim kid.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday shared a video in which the Muslim kid who was thrashed by his classmates in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was seen hugging one among them. Captioning the post Yadav wrote on X, “Hugging children is a positive message because true India will survive only by teaching the lesson of love.”

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav(HT File)
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav(HT File)

READ | ‘Jitne bhi Muslim bachche hai…’: UP teacher’s viral video prompts outrage

Akhilesh said people who helped in reconciling should also get the teacher tie a rakhi to the father of the kid. “Now taking a step ahead of this, those who reconcile should also tie rakhi to the child's father with that teacher because the real root of the problem is not the estrangement between the children, but the hatred created by the propaganda in the heart of that teacher,” said Yadav.

READ | 'Handicapped person is more...': Owaisi on UP teacher's defence over viral video

“I hope she repents with a big heart and with lifelong atonement, she also resolves that she will now give the message of love to the children and will not only keep those inhuman-antisocial thoughts and elements away from her forever, but also raise her voice against them… A teacher can build a culture as well as destroy it. A true teacher corrects not only the mistakes of others but also his own mistakes,” Akhilesh added.

READ | School slap video: Muzaffarnagar teacher booked; opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

In a viral video, a teacher of Muzaffarnagar's Neha Public School was seen apparently encouraging Hindu students to slap a Muslim boy. The teacher on Saturday was booked after the video led to a massive political controversy.

On the basis of the complaint by the boy's family, Tripta tyagi, the teacher, has been booked under IPC Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences. The teacher said she is handicapped and can't get up and that's why she got another children to beat up the Muslim kid, but there was no communal angle in it.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out