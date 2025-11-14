'Muslim league, Maowadi Congress': PM Modi mocks Congress for repeated poll defeats

Following the NDA alliance's historic and landslide victory in the Bihar election results 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the Congress for back-to-back poll defeats and accused the INC of being a "Muslim league-Maowadi" party. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered with confetti on his arrival at the headquarters of the Bhartiya Janata Party in New Delhi after the National Democratic Alliance led by his party headed toward a landslide victory in the Bihar(AP)

The NDA alliance, led by Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party has officially crossed the majority mark of 122 and is set to form the government in Bihar.

Hailing the result in an address at BJP's Delhi headquarters, Modi mocked the Congress party for its consecutive losses in the last six state elections. The prime minister further accused the Congress of being supporters of extremist such as Islamists and Maoists.

“Total MLAs of Congress elected in last six elections is less than our MLAs elected today itself,” PM Modi added further while addressing a crowd of party workers and supporters in Delhi.

“Even the Congress allies are beginning to understand that the Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics. That is why, during the Bihar elections, I said that the 'naamdar' of the Congress is practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in the pond,” Modi said, adding that he had warned allies that the INC is now a “liability” .

Congress faces devastating losses.

In the previous five assembly elections in Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh, the Congress party did not fare well and lost the elections with their alliances. With the Bihar election results on Friday, the Congress has suffered a devastating loss by securing only six leads, of which it has won three seats.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the INC won 19 seats as part of its alliance with RJD in the Mahagathbandhan.