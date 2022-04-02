Muslim man who said he was beaten up for supporting BJP lied: Officials

A man from Kidwai Nagar’s Juhi Lal Colony who had accused his neighbours of assaulting him for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retracted his claim, saying that he fabricated the story to settle scores with them, two police officers privy to the initial findings of the ongoing probe said.

On March 29, Shakeel Ahmed had lodged an FIR against his neighbours Shahnawaz Hussain, Rashid Hussain, Rizwan alias Kariya, Bhallu Tailor and Pappu alleging that the accused assaulted him for being a BJP supporter and that he hoisted the party’s flag atop his house.

The investigation of the case was handed over to ACP Babupurwa Alok Singh on Thursday. The inquiry revealed Shakeel had given one of his shops to a jeweller on rent. But due to differences with him, the tenant left a year ago and took the shop of one of the accused Shahnawaz Hussain. This shop was next to that of Ahmed and the switch led to friction between the two.

“The two parties had a fight on March 27 over the same. But the primary findings confirm that the quarrel was between two individuals over their old issue not because Ahmed put up the BJP flags or the supported the party,” the officials said.

Shakeel Ahmed was not available for his comments. His family members said he was out for important work. The officers said the police would initiate action against Ahmed for misleading it with a fabricated story.

The BJP’s divisional president and corporator have submitted to the police that Ahmed was not associated with the party nor was he a member. Corporator from ward 79 Billu confirmed that Ahmed was not a BJP member.