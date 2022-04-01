Muslim man says beaten up for backing BJP
A Muslim man has alleged that he was beaten up recently by his neighbours for putting BJP flags on his house and supporting the party in the recently-concluded assembly elections.
Police have registered an FIR in the case and investigation was on, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Babupurwa, Alok Singh.
The complainant Shakeel Ahmad, who lives in Juhi Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area, said his neighbours were against him supporting the BJP and putting up the party flag.
“Their anger further increased when BJP MLA (Mahesh Trivedi) came during campaigning and garlanded me, and so they beat me up,” he said.
“I am a BJP supporter since 2013 but these people want me to support Congress. Their view is that since Muslims were against the BJP, why should you support the BJP?,” he said.
In his complaint to Kidwai Nagar police he has apprehended threat to his life and that of his family.
On March 25, a Muslim man named Babar was murdered for celebrating BJP’s poll victory in Kushinagar.
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
Nanavati Hospital suspends doctor over sexual harassment claims
Mumbai Controversy rocked the Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle after a Twitter thread went viral alleging harassment by one of their visiting consultants. The suspension will be in place till the investigation is concluded. The incident was brought to light after screenwriter Darab Farooqui, who was in the hospital for his son's medical check up, posted a thread on Twitter on Thursday. The hospital spokesperson said that there was no formal complaint lodged with them.
Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building. In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes.
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
