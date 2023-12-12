Muslim Students Organisation terms SC's verdict on Art 370 as ‘balanced’

The Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO) has described the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir as balanced. Indian paramilitary troopers patrol along a road in Srinagar. (AFP)

The Islamic student's body also expressed hope for the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible so that the local people will get a chance to run the government as per their wish.

However, the body has urged the central government to make efforts for maintaining peace and harmony in the valley, reducing the presence of the military and providing employment and education opportunities for the youth.

It further said that the expectations of the people can be fulfilled by the establishment of new universities, one Jawahar Navodaya School and ITI in every tehsil.

In an appeal to the Kashmiri youth, the MSO said that they should now play a crucial role in building a better future and keep themselves away from the ideology of "Political Islam".

In a press release, the MSO said that the Kashmiris didn't get much benefit from Article 370, but rather the political parties used it for their own sake. The valley has been continuously suffering from Pakistan sponsored terrorism for the last several decades.

The Supreme Court earlier upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory's Assembly by September 30 next year.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the top court's judgment would boost the efforts of the centre and union territory administration to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development and provide justice to the deprived sections.