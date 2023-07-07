Muslim World League's Al-Issa to meet Jaishankar, Doval during India visit

Former minister for justice of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is scheduled to visit India next week and hold discussions with some top government officials, according to people familiar with the matter. Al-Issa, a leading global voice on moderate Islam and a reformist, will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval during his five-day visit starting July 10.

Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

The Islamic scholar is known for promoting inter-faith dialogue and espousing the cause of world peace.

Al-Issa will address a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders and academics in the national capital where he is expected to encourage dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence and religious pluralism. Doval will also address the gathering at India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi.

The former Saudi minister may call on President Droupadi Murmu as well, according to the people cited above.

He will also meet the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and interact with a group of distinguished faith leaders at Vivekanand International Foundation. His visit itinerary will also include a trip to the famous Akshardham Temple and Jama Masjid for Friday prayers. He will also make a trip to Agra, sources said.

Al-Issa is currently serving as secretary general of the Muslim World League and is widely recognized for his prominent role in promoting moderate Islam and fostering empathy, understanding, and cooperation among people of all backgrounds. As the powerful Saudi Minister for Justice, he oversaw key reforms in several areas, including legislative reforms in family matters, humanitarian cases, and the rights of women.

