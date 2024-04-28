‘Muslims use condoms the most’: Owaisi on PM Modi's ‘more children’ barb

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said Muslims use condoms the most. Owaisi's statement was a reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Muslims.



“Narendra Modi is instilling fear among Hindus that Muslims will become the majority community. How long will you create fear about the Muslims. Our religion is different but we belong to this country,” the Hyderabad MP said at a public meeting.



“Why are you building the wall of hatred? Why are you creating a fear that Muslims produce more children? According to Modi government's data, the population growth of Muslims has declined. Muslims use condoms the most, and I have no shame in saying this,” Owaisi said.



Owaisi said that the source of this information is the Modi government's data and not him. “But Narendra Modi is creating hatred. He is trying to mislead the majority community by saying that Muslims have the maximum reproduction rate," the AIMIM leader said.



Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred a political storm over his remark on Muslims. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, he said,"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property. They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets." AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said according to Modi government's data, the population growth of Muslims has declined(Deepak Gupta/HT file)

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. "It will distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" the prime minister added.



Opposition parties including the Congress filed a complaint against PM Modi before the Election Commission. The poll panel directed BJP president JP Nadda to inform all star campaigners in his party of the high standards of political discourse expected from them.