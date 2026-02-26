‘Must be living in La-La land’: India tears into Pakistan at UN over J&K, says vacate forcibly occupied areas

“Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of wishful rhetoric or audacious propaganda by Pakistan can alter the immutable fact that the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India was completely legal and irrevocable, in accordance with the Indian Independence Act of 1947 and international law,” Singh said at the session in Geneva.

The contents of the references made during the high-level segment by Pakistan and the OIC was not immediately known but first secretary Anupama Singh said on Wednesday the Islamabad “propaganda reeks o envy”, adding that India has no “desire to dignify it, but ”will make a few points to dismantle it with facts."

At the High-Level Segment of the 55th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Indian envoy Anupama Singh tore into Pakistan and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) over their allegations - labelled “envious” - on Jammu and Kashmir. Singh said Pakistan must be living in “La-La Land” to not see development of Jammu and Kashmir.

'Pak must be living in La-La Land' In fact, the only outstanding issue is the illegal occupation of Indian territories by Pakistan, she said, calling upon Islamabad to vacate the areas “under its forcible occupation."

"The record voter turnout in general and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir testifies that its people have rejected the ideology of terrorism and violence propagated by Pakistan and are moving forward on the path of development and democracy,” she said.

She went on to add that, “If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is considered fake, then Pakistan must be living in ‘La-La’ land."

Or perhaps it finds it unbelievable that the developmental budget of Jammu and Kashmir is more than double the recent bailout package it sought from the IMF, she said.

Responding to criticism on democratic processes, Singh said it was "hard to take lectures on democracy from a country where civilian governments rarely complete their terms," according to ANI news agency.

The 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is being held from February 23 to 31.