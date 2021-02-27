In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a ‘vocal for local’ push to make the nation a toy manufacturing hub and simultaneously advised manufacturers to minimise the use of plastic while urging them to make eco-friendly toys.
As he inaugurated the India Toy Fair 2021, Modi lauded the practices of reusing and recycling in the country and also appreciated toys made of natural materials. “The way reuse and recycling have been a part of the Indian lifestyle, it is also seen in our toys. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colours used in them are also natural and safe,” the Prime Minister said as he addressed the event virtually.
He also appealed to toymakers to try to make products that are better for both “ecology and psychology.” “Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use such things that can recycle,” Modi said.
PM Modi hailed the nation's concepts and competence in the field of toys and said, “India has tradition and technology. We can take the world back towards eco-friendly toys. Our software engineers can through computer games take the stories of India to the world”
The Prime Minister also pointed to the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people look to connect with the experience associated with the toy. “If there is a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for handmade in India is also increasing equally. Today people do not only buy toys as a product but also want to connect with the experience associated with that toy. So we have to promote handmade In India as well,” he said.
Modi informed that India has now ranked the toy industry in 24 major sectors and National Toy Action Plan has also been prepared, which includes 15 ministries and departments that aim to make the industry competitive and self-reliant in and subsequently India's toys go out into the world.
More than 1000 exhibitors from across 30 states and Union territories have displayed their products in the e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy', Prashant Kishore
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout
- Police said the accused had committed a similar crime a month ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marathi Language Day 2021: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to sort out row over feeding of stray dogs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 days to go for Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2. Check eligibility, cost and more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 surges, Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 major cities by 15 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government
- The government's statement came in response to a question by the leader of opposition in the assembly about the number of farmers who died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice on plastic use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pushes for 'vocal for local' mantra as he inaugurates India toy fair
- "Our relation with toys is as old as the civilisation itself. and our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India," he also said, adding, "Our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha court orders attachment and auction of properties of chit fund firm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New variants, negligence among reasons for fresh Covid-19 spread, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox