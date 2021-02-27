In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a ‘vocal for local’ push to make the nation a toy manufacturing hub and simultaneously advised manufacturers to minimise the use of plastic while urging them to make eco-friendly toys.

As he inaugurated the India Toy Fair 2021, Modi lauded the practices of reusing and recycling in the country and also appreciated toys made of natural materials. “The way reuse and recycling have been a part of the Indian lifestyle, it is also seen in our toys. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colours used in them are also natural and safe,” the Prime Minister said as he addressed the event virtually.

He also appealed to toymakers to try to make products that are better for both “ecology and psychology.” “Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use such things that can recycle,” Modi said.

PM Modi hailed the nation's concepts and competence in the field of toys and said, “India has tradition and technology. We can take the world back towards eco-friendly toys. Our software engineers can through computer games take the stories of India to the world”

The Prime Minister also pointed to the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people look to connect with the experience associated with the toy. “If there is a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for handmade in India is also increasing equally. Today people do not only buy toys as a product but also want to connect with the experience associated with that toy. So we have to promote handmade In India as well,” he said.

Modi informed that India has now ranked the toy industry in 24 major sectors and National Toy Action Plan has also been prepared, which includes 15 ministries and departments that aim to make the industry competitive and self-reliant in and subsequently India's toys go out into the world.

More than 1000 exhibitors from across 30 states and Union territories have displayed their products in the e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition.

