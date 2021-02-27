IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use
PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Toy Fair 2021. (ANI Photo )
PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Toy Fair 2021. (ANI Photo )
india news

In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice against plastic use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed to the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people look to connect with the experience associated with the toy.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a ‘vocal for local’ push to make the nation a toy manufacturing hub and simultaneously advised manufacturers to minimise the use of plastic while urging them to make eco-friendly toys.

As he inaugurated the India Toy Fair 2021, Modi lauded the practices of reusing and recycling in the country and also appreciated toys made of natural materials. “The way reuse and recycling have been a part of the Indian lifestyle, it is also seen in our toys. Most Indian toys are made from natural and eco-friendly items, the colours used in them are also natural and safe,” the Prime Minister said as he addressed the event virtually. 

He also appealed to toymakers to try to make products that are better for both “ecology and psychology.” “Can we try to use less plastic in toys? Use such things that can recycle,” Modi said. 

PM Modi hailed the nation's concepts and competence in the field of toys and said, “India has tradition and technology. We can take the world back towards eco-friendly toys. Our software engineers can through computer games take the stories of India to the world” 

The Prime Minister also pointed to the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people look to connect with the experience associated with the toy. “If there is a demand for Made in India today, then the demand for handmade in India is also increasing equally. Today people do not only buy toys as a product but also want to connect with the experience associated with that toy. So we have to promote handmade In India as well,” he said.

Modi informed that India has now ranked the toy industry in 24 major sectors and National Toy Action Plan has also been prepared, which includes 15 ministries and departments that aim to make the industry competitive and self-reliant in and subsequently India's toys go out into the world.

More than 1000 exhibitors from across 30 states and Union territories have displayed their products in the e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Close
Election strategist Prashant Kishor is working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the assembly elections(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times photo)
Election strategist Prashant Kishor is working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the assembly elections(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy', Prashant Kishore

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three gang rape accused being arrested after they were injured in an encounter with the police early Saturday morning.(HT PHOTO)
The three gang rape accused being arrested after they were injured in an encounter with the police early Saturday morning.(HT PHOTO)
india news

The men accused of gang rape of Noida woman arrested in Hapur after shootout

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Police said the accused had committed a similar crime a month ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated the people of Maharashtra urging them to increase the use of the Marathi language in their daily lives.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray congratulated the people of Maharashtra urging them to increase the use of the Marathi language in their daily lives.
india news

Marathi Language Day 2021: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Various cultural programmes are held across Maharashtra in schools and other institutions to celebrate Marathi Bhasha Diwas. Although owing to the ongoing pandemic and recent spike in cases in Maharashtra, the celebrations this year will be muted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration. (Representative Image)(REUTERS Photo)
US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration. (Representative Image)(REUTERS Photo)
india news

US debt soars to $29 trillion, owes India $216 billion

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:31 PM IST
In 2020, the US national debt was USD 23.4 trillion, that was USD 72,309 in debt per person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission said the polling has been spread over a month in Bengal taking into cognizance law and order considerations in the state. (PTI Photo)
The Election Commission said the polling has been spread over a month in Bengal taking into cognizance law and order considerations in the state. (PTI Photo)
india news

What happens in marathon multi-phase polls? A look at scenarios

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 PM IST
A former EC official said the poll panel does take into consideration the suggestions on the polling schedule made by the political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner-animal lovers, represented by advocate Abhik Chimni, told the court whenever they try to feed the street dogs, "enormous resistance is caused by the local residents".(HT PHOTO)
The petitioner-animal lovers, represented by advocate Abhik Chimni, told the court whenever they try to feed the street dogs, "enormous resistance is caused by the local residents".(HT PHOTO)
india news

Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to sort out row over feeding of stray dogs

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:19 PM IST
The court also asked the AWBI to identify a spot where the canines can be fed so that "peace and harmony" can be maintained in the locality.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Mumbai.(PTI Photo )
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Mumbai.(PTI Photo )
india news

2 days to go for Covid-19 vaccination Phase 2. Check eligibility, cost and more

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The government has also roped in private hospitals for the phase 2 of the world’s largest Covid-19 immunisation campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image (HT Photo)
Representative Image (HT Photo)
india news

As Covid-19 surges, Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 major cities by 15 days

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, was to end on February 28. This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after cases rose post Diwali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The opposition BJP has demanded a probe into each case of farmer suicide and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The opposition BJP has demanded a probe into each case of farmer suicide and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

141 farmers died by suicide in last 10 months, says Chhattigarh government

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The government's statement came in response to a question by the leader of opposition in the assembly about the number of farmers who died by suicide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Toy Fair 2021. (ANI Photo )
PM Narendra Modi speaking at India Toy Fair 2021. (ANI Photo )
india news

In push to make India a toy manufacturing hub, PM Modi’s advice on plastic use

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also pointed to the increase in demand for handmade toys and said that people look to connect with the experience associated with the toy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the second 'Khelo India National Winter Games' on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address at the second 'Khelo India National Winter Games' on Friday.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi pushes for 'vocal for local' mantra as he inaugurates India toy fair

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • "Our relation with toys is as old as the civilisation itself. and our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India," he also said, adding, "Our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agri Gold set up more than 150 companies and started collecting deposits from the public with a promise of providing developed plots and farm lands or returning money at a high rate of return on maturity or pre-term. (HT Photo)
Agri Gold set up more than 150 companies and started collecting deposits from the public with a promise of providing developed plots and farm lands or returning money at a high rate of return on maturity or pre-term. (HT Photo)
india news

Odisha court orders attachment and auction of properties of chit fund firm

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The group is among 44 chit fund companies facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe since May 2014 for raising around 578 crore from people without listing itself in the stock exchange.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 14,242,547 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far.(Reuters Photo)
Ahead of the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 14,242,547 people have been inoculated against the coronavirus disease so far.(Reuters Photo)
india news

India reports 16,488 Covid-19 cases, 113 deaths; tally over 11.07 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:17 AM IST
With 12,771 patients of the coronavirus disease recovering between Friday and Saturday morning, India’s recovery tally has gone up to over 10.76 million and the national recovery rate is 97.14%, data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021 on the second day of Khan's official visit to Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan looks on during a Trade and Investments conference in Colombo on February 24, 2021 on the second day of Khan's official visit to Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Imran Khan says onus on India for progress after LoC ceasefire agreement

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Pakistan is ready to move forward to resolve “all outstanding issues through dialogue”, said Imran Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers arrive to screen passengers at the CSMT railway station, owing to surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, on Friday.(PTI Photo)
Healthcare workers arrive to screen passengers at the CSMT railway station, owing to surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, on Friday.(PTI Photo)
india news

New variants, negligence among reasons for fresh Covid-19 spread, say experts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:15 AM IST
From dip in testing number to negligence shown by people, experts list the main reasons why the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has been rising after a fall in recent months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac