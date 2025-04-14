Muzaffarnagar: 6 arrested for stripping woman of her burqa

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district arrested six men for allegedly thrashing a woman and stripping her of her burqa because she was found with a non-Muslim man. The incident took place on Saturday in the city's Khalapur area. The woman said in her complaint that the incident took place when she was returning after collecting loan repayments. (Representational photo)

The woman, who worked with a finance company, had been returning from work on Saturday evening from the Sujru village with her colleague when the group accosted her.

Circle Officer Rajkumar Sav told reporters that the police were trying to find other men involved in the crime by scanning CCTV footage.

"A case has been registered under sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 191 (rioting), and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Further identification of the accused is underway with the help of CCTV footage," he added.

What happened in Muzaffarnagar?

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing a group of men thrashing a burqa-clad woman and abusing her in public.

The woman said in her complaint that the incident took place when she was returning after collecting loan repayments on behalf of a small finance bank. A group of men allegedly stopped her and her colleague and abused her. They also thrashed them and stripped her of her burqa. They also recorded the video of the crime.

"I tried to explain to them that we were on duty and were returning to the company after collecting money from clients, but they did not listen," she told the police. The police said the remaining accused will be arrested soon, and stringent action will be taken against all involved.

