Muzaffarnagar rerun: Teacher asks Muslim student to slap Hindu classmate in UP, arrested

In a similar incident to the Muzaffarnagar school row, a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly instructing a Class 5 Muslim student to slap a Hindu classmate as a punishment for not answering a question, news agency PTI reported citing the police.

A police official said the victim's father lodged a complaint saying that the incident hurt his son's religious sentiments.(Representational image)

In the latest incident, which took place on Tuesday at a private school in Dugawar village under the Asmoli police station limits in Sambhal, the teacher allegedly incited communal hatred by engaging two children.

A police official had said the victim's father has lodged a complaint saying that the incident has hurt his son's religious sentiments. He claimed that the class teacher got his son slapped by a Muslim student after he could not answer a question asked by her.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was lodged against the accused teacher, additional SP Shrish Chandra told PTI.

Last month, a similar incident came to light from Muzaffarnagar's Khubbapur village where a private school teacher, Tripta Tyagi, had got a Muslim boy repeatedly slapped in the classroom by his Hindu classmates for allegedly not doing homework. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

A case was registered against the woman teacher under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

In the viral video, students could be seen taking turns to slap the Muslim boy who was standing in front of the class crying. Tyagi, in her defence, claimed that the video was misrepresented as she had no communal intention and only did a teacher's duty, adding that she could not get up to slap the boy herself as she is physically challenged.

On September 25, the Supreme Court said there could not be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for a shoddy probe in the Muzaffarnagar case.

The top court directed the UP government to appoint a senior IPS officer within a week to probe the case.

(With inputs from PTI)