MV Ganga Vilas sets sail from Varanasi; ‘perfect rooms’, says tourist onboard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the world's longest cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi on Friday. “The rooms are perfect,” a tourist onboard told news agency ANI. The luxury cruise is scheduled to sail approximately 3,200 km to Dibrugarh, Assam.

“The ship is brand new and exclusive with a fine crew. The rooms are perfect. We will cover the length of river Ganga from here and then the river Brahmaputra in the next five weeks,” said the tourist.

River cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas sets sail from UP's Varanasi, to cover a distance of around 3200km, to reach Dibrugarh in Assam pic.twitter.com/BLst4V7Jyt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

The ship is scheduled to travel through five Indian states and parts of Bangladesh during its 51-day tour. The journey began in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and will end in Dibrugarh, Assam, via Bangladesh. The first voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland who have signed up for the entire journey.

Pics | PM Modi flags off world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas

The cruise has 18 suites onboard with a capacity of 36 tourists and all the luxury amenities. According to a UP tourism department official, the suites have soothing interiors and are equipped with numerous amenities such as French balconies, LED TVs, safes, smoke detectors, and convertible beds. On the main deck, there is also a 40-seat restaurant, a spa, a sun deck, and a bar on the upper deck.

World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities such as Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam are among the 50 tourist destinations that the cruise will cover.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other ministers and senior officials from various ministries and departments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail