MVA 'unnatural front', tweets Eknath Shinde; says Sena needs to exit as...

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde countered Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal by terming the Maha Vikas Aghadi as an 'unnatural coalition' and said it is essential for the Shiv Sena to get out of it for its survival. The combine of Sena- Congress-NCP weakened the Shiv Sainiks and the party, while the other partners prospered, Eknath Shinde tweeted adding that whatever decision will be taken now will be in the interest of Maharashtra.

About 48 hours after the rebellion became evident with Eknath Shinde leaving Maharashtra with his group of supporters, Uddhav on Wednesday made a live address in which he said he does not hanker after any post and is ready to relinquish both the posts of the CM and the party chief if his party MLAs do not want him.

Uddhav said he is ready with his resignation letter but the MLAs of his party who have declared this open rebellion must tell him on his face that they do not trust him anymore.

However, Uddhav made a strong pitch for Hindutva, the main plank of Eknath Shinde's rebellion, and said it is a misconception that today's Sena is different from Balasaheb Thackeray's Sena. Hindutva is an integral part of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, the chief minister asserted as he expressed his shock and sadness that the rebellion came from his own party, and not from the Congress or the NCP.

Uddhav who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar after his live address. It was reported that as Uddhav insisted on a Sena chief minister, there was a discussion to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, denied the reports and said Uddhav Thackeray will remain the chief minister. However, Uddhav will be leaving his official residence and will move back to Matoshree, his family residence, Raut said.

The future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government hangs in a balance with the rebel camp not relenting even after 48 hours of dramatic developments. While the rebel MLAs are camping in Guwahati, Shiv Sena leaders have made it clear that they will fight against the rebellion.

