Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / MVA’s prestige at stake as north Kolhapur goes for bypolls on Tuesday
india news

MVA’s prestige at stake as north Kolhapur goes for bypolls on Tuesday

PUNE Over 2
Over 2.90 lakh voters will be able to cast their franchise on Tuesday during north Kolhapur bypolls. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Over 2.90 lakh voters will be able to cast their franchise on Tuesday during north Kolhapur bypolls where Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav is locked in a tough fight against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Satyajit Kadam.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December last year.

As many as 357 polling booths are ready for the polls and voting will start at 7am and district administration has made necessary arrangements for it. The counting of votes will be held on April 16.

Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) and BJP have both made the Kolhapur North by-election prestigious with most state-level leaders including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray taking part in the campaign.

Thackeray while addressing the meeting virtually attacked BJP and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over Hindutva. Thackeray on Sunday blamed the BJP for the defeat of the Shiv Sena nominee from the Kolhapur North seat in the 2019 assembly polls despite the alliance between the two parties at that time.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis and BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil targeted Shiv Sena for “abandoning” Hindutva.

During a public rally, Fadnavis said Shiv Sena has become “pseudo-secular” as a worker from that party has printed a calendar in Urdu in which founder Bal Thackeray is addressed as “janab”.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Congress candidate Chandrakant Jadhav defeated then Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar to win the Kolhapur North segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP