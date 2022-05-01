‘My father was gullible, I am shrewd’: Uddhav Thackeray's message to BJP, MNS

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday issued a stern message to the BJP and indirectly to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as he said he does not pay attention to the "new players" of Hindutva. However, he did not name Raj Thackeray's MNS which has created the loudspeaker challenge in front of his government, as he spoke during an interaction organised by Marathi daily 'Loksatta'.

Uddhav Thackeray said it is right that Shiv Sena has changed over time and it is because he has seen how his father Balasaheb Thackeray had been deceived.

Raj Thackeray says he 'won't be responsible from May 4' on loudspeaker issue

"It is alleged that the Shiv Sena is not the same which it was during Balasaheb Thackeray's time. It is right. Balasaheb bhole hote (Balasaheb was gullible)," he said. "I have myself seen how you deceived Balasaheb from time to time. Hence, I am behaving a bit shrewdly with you. I am not gullible. He was ignoring the games you played in the guise of Hindutva. But I won't ignore it," he added.

On MNS-triggered loudspeaker row, the chief minister said, " I don't pay attention to such players. People have experienced exactly what games these players play and on what grounds. Sometimes they play the game of Marathi, sometimes of Hindutva…the people of Maharashtra have seen such games."

"...In the last two years, theatres and cinema halls were shut due to the pandemic. So, if one is getting entertained for free, why shouldn't he/she enjoy it?" the chief minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

