‘My responsibility is over’: Sanjay Raut ahead of Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray’s new role as CM

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 11:20 IST

Sanjay Raut has been at the front leading the efforts of his party, the Shiv Sena, in navigating the numbers as it held talks with the NCP and Congress to form the next government in Maharashtra.

The 58-year-old Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday his responsibility is now over as his party’s chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to take oath as the first member from the Thackeray family to become the chief minister of the western state.

“I am not Chanakya. I am a Shiv Sena warrior,” Sanjay Raut said.

Also Watch | Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray meets Maha governor; newly-elected MLAs take oath

Chanakya was the ancient statesman, strategist, philosopher, economist and adviser to the Mauryan empire.

“From the time of Balasaheb Thackeray, he has given me a lot of such responsibilities. I did not cling to them. I told Uddhav Thackeray the same thing yesterday: Now my responsibility is over,” he said.

“Sharad Pawar said to me yesterday, ‘you and I have no work here tomorrow onwards’”, said Raut.

The senior leader also tweeted a few lines in Hindi as the Sena will begin a new chapter in its history.

अभी तो इस बाज की असली उड़ान बाकी है

अभी तो इस परिंदे का इम्तिहान बाकी है

अभी अभी मैंने लांघा है समुंदरों को

अभी तो पूरा आसमान बाकी है — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 27, 2019

The 59-year-old Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take oath at Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 28, capping more than a month of political uncertainty in Maharashtra.

The state plunged into political uncertainty and remained under President’s rule for 13 days between November 12 and 23 after no political party was able to form a government. The BJP got 105 seats, the Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. Independents and smaller parties hold 29 seats.

The BJP formed the government with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23 but it collapsed on Tuesday afternoon after Pawar stepped down as deputy chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

Before that, the Supreme Court asked Governor BS Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday itself by 5 pm.

The top court’s direction came on a petition by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. The three parties had approached the top court on Saturday amid the tug-of-war for power.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, have submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the governor.