My son ready to face probe: Union minister Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
My son ready to face probe: Union minister Teni on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni says his son is innocent and ready to face any investigation in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri clashes.(ANI)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy

A day after an FIR was lodged against Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni's son following the deaths of four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri clashes, the minister on Tuesday asserted that he had evidence to prove that he and his son were innocent. He further said his son would be ready to face any investigative agency.

"An FIR has been registered. In our country, there is a rule of law and everyone has a right to file a complaint. During the evidence collection, everything will become clear. Investigators can check our call detail record, mobile location etc. It will become crystal clear that my son was not at the spot when the incident happened. My son is ready to depose before investigating agencies," he added.

When enquired about the purported video of a van running over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Teni said, "We aren't aware of how incident happened. Based on info and video, it's visible that driver was killed after being pulled out of car. If it were my son, he'd have been dead."

It's impossible to get out of a place where car ran over people amid gathering of thousands," Teni told ANI.

He also said, "All the victims, including BJP workers who were killed in the clash, will get compensation of 45 lakh and the injured people will receive 10 lakh."

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

(With agency inputs)

lakhimpur kheri uttar pradesh
