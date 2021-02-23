‘My trust in judiciary has increased’, says Disha Ravi’s mother

Climate activist Disha Ravi’s mother said that her trust in the judiciary has increased after her daughter who was arrested in the tool kit case earlier this month was granted bail by a Delhi court on Tuesday.

“All I want to say is that I’m feeling a sense of relief, and I’m very happy. The trust I had in the judiciary of our country has increased. These were difficult days, I am glad Disha got bail,” said Manjula, mother of the 22-year-old activist.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to the activist calling the evidence produced by the police “scanty and sketchy.”

Disha stays with her mother in north Bengaluru’s Soladevanahalli. When asked if Disha will be returning to Bengaluru, Manjula said there has been no communication on this from the lawyers yet.

“I don’t know whether she will be returning soon. I just know that she got bail and I am happy,” she said.

Vineeth Vincent, a friend of Disha, reacted via text saying: "Today's decision feels like a good start to many better decisions to come. We need this in order for the judiciary to uphold our democracy."

Clifton Rozario, a Bengaluru-based lawyer said that the court has done a complete takedown of the case filed by the Delhi police. “When the government is weaponizing criminal laws like UAPA and sedition, it is the court that has to stand to protect the liberties of citizens. It has done so in this case. However, there are many more like Nitin Raj, Umar and those arrested in Bhima Koregaon case who are awaiting similar justice,” he said.

Disha was arrested from her residence in Bengaluru on February 13 by the Delhi police following an FIR filed on February 4 charging her with sedition, promoting enmity among people and a criminal conspiracy among others and was flown to Delhi late that evening.