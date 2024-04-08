Myanmar junta suffers another defeat at hands of resistance forces

New Delhi: Myanmar’s junta has suffered another defeat with resistance forces taking control of Myawaddy town, a crucial border trading point with Thailand, following their success in capturing key regions on the frontiers with India, China and Bangladesh. The offensive launched last October by the Three Brotherhood Alliance, which comprises Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), has seen the junta troops being driven out of large areas in Sagaing region on the border with India. (AP/Representative photo)

Following attacks over the past week by the Karen National Union KNU), a resistance force in eastern Kayin state, and People’s Defence Forces (PDF), which are part of Myanmar’s government in exile, the resistance forces captured several military bases and a command centre at Myawaddy on Sunday.

Myawaddy was Myanmar’s main point for overland trade with Thailand, and the resistance forces earlier captured key trading and crossing points on the borders with India, China and Bangladesh since the launch of a coordinated offensive against the junta last October.

The fall of Myawaddy is being seen as yet another setback for the junta that will add to instability in Myanmar, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials, though the external affairs ministry earlier expressed concern at the violence and instability in Myanmar and said developments in the neighbouring country have direct implications for India’s security.

More than 600 people, including 477 troops and their family members, surrendered to the resistance forces over the weekend. The figure included 67 military officers and the troops also surrendered a large cache of weapons, including mortars, machine guns, and hundreds of assault rifles.

The Thailand government approved a request from Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) or junta to mount three evacuation flights via, located a Mae Sot airportcross the border from Myawaddy. However, after one flight from Myanmar arrived at Mae Sot on Sunday, the SAC cancelled the remaining flights.

Toe Kyaw Hlaing, a councillor of the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), an advisory body to Myanmar’s government in exile, said the resistance forces had taken almost complete control of Myawaddy region.

“The SAC is now trying to evacuate their civil service personnel. They requested the Thai government for permission to use Mae Sot airport for the evacuation,” he said.

Resistance forces also attacked the Defence Services Academy at Pyin Oo Lwin near Mandalay with rockets early on Monday, Hlaing said.

