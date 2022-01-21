Home / India News / Myanmar national held in Mizoram with 2,500 kg of explosives
india news

Myanmar national held in Mizoram with 2,500 kg of explosives

The Assam Rifles recovered the explosives and arrested the three men while carrying out an operation on Thursday night.
The recovered items comprise 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators, Indian currency amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle (with registration number MZ 07 7936), according to an Assam Rifles official. (HT PHOTO.)
The recovered items comprise 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators, Indian currency amounting to 73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle (with registration number MZ 07 7936), according to an Assam Rifles official. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

A Myanmar national along with two others was arrested in Mizoram with 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators. The Assam Rifles recovered the explosives and arrested the three men while carrying out an operation on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, Lunglei Battalion of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) along with the Mizoram Police carried out an operation and recovered war-like stores in General Area Zawngling, Saiha district on Thursday.

The recovered items comprise 2,500 kilograms of explosives and 4,500 metres of detonators, Indian currency amounting to 73,500, Myanmar currency of Kyat 9,35,000 and a vehicle (with registration number MZ 07 7936), said Major Rawat from Assam Rifles headquarters, Masimpur, Assam.

“Two Indian citizens and a Myanmar citizen from the Chin National Front (CNF), who transported the explosives and detonators, have been apprehended in the operation,” Major Rawat said.

CNF is a Chin nationalist political organisation fighting for a federal union based on self-determination, ethnic equality and democracy in Myanmar. Its armed wing is the Chin National Army (CNA), Rawat said.

Major Rawat also indicated that the Assam Rifles had prevented the loss of precious lives of civilians by recovering these items. However, the team did not reveal the identity of those arrested to maintain secrecy and proceed further in the investigation of the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out