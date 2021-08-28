Mysuru gang rape: 5 people arrested from Tamil Nadu

Five people have been arrested from Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur in connection with the gang rape of a 22-year-old student in Mysuru, Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood said on Saturday.

The student was gang-raped on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday while her friend was assaulted. She was riding pillion with her friend at a popular tourist destination around 13km from Mysuru when a group of men waylaid them. The group demanded money, but when they found nothing, they attacked the student’s friend. They later dragged the student and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Sood said they will not reveal the identities of the arrested men since the investigation is in its early stages. He added the suspects are from Tamil Nadu and visited Mysuru often. Sood said they were blue-collar workers and undertook works such as carpentry, plumbing, electric works, etc.

Sood said during their interrogation, one of the suspects claimed he was 17, but the police have to verify this claim. “This came out during the initial interrogation.” He cited changes to the juvenile justice law and said anyone involved in such a case can be tried as an adult if aged over 16.

People aware of the matter cited the probe and said the suspects would visit Mysuru frequently for work and get drunk after work. It was during one such outing, they came across the woman and her friend, they added.

Sood said they have relied on technical and scientific evidence for their probe. He did not give details of how the police tracked down the suspects. “We still have not brought them to Bengaluru, since the operation (to track the suspects)... went on throughout the night. We still have to interrogate them properly,” said Sood.

He added it was impossible to say if the suspects planned to attack. “They were there. If they knew the couple was there or chanced upon them could be determined after several rounds of questioning. But no rape is accidental; they did it with full knowledge.”

Sood said they have not got any clues from the woman and the investigation was based on technical evidence. “We cannot blame her also. We understand that it is difficult for someone who has been through something like to share information even three days after the incident… we hope we will get her support during the trial,” he said.

The woman has left Mysuru for her home and Sood was responding to a question on whether it will have an impact on the probe.

Sood said they will seek an expedited trial. “I have given clear instructions...for filing the charge sheet at the earliest. Our forensic teams are working overtime to compile all the scientific evidence quickly. If needed, a special prosecutor will be appointed. For us, detection is not enough, we want to get a conviction.”

When asked about an increase in crime in Mysuru, Sood said: “Our officers will conduct a detailed discussion on this. But I want to assure you that Mysuru is one of the safest cities in the country. Because of one incident, let us not paint the whole city with the same brush.”

A person was earlier killed during a robbery in Mysuru.